The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks Rwanda 31st in the world in terms of the road infrastructure.

WEF claims that Rwandan roads are superior to those in such countries as Belgium, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway. The World Bank presents an entirely different picture.

The Bank informs us that ”it is estimated that about 3.9 million people in Rwanda are still unconnected in rural areas…The Rural Access Index in 2016 was estimated at 55.3 percent— very close to the original estimate in 2006.”

So, are roads in Belgium, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway worse than in Rwanda? What is the World Economic Forum smoking?😂