Rwanda Named By BBC Most Resilient Economy With Denmark, Singapore, The US, And New Zealand: These Will Bounce Back Best From Covid19😂

Writing on BBC Travel , Lindsey Galloway announced that five countries with the most resilient economies in the world are Denmark, Singapore, the US, Rwanda, and New Zealand. According to Galloway, these five countries will not only contain the Covid19 pandemic, but will “bounce back best.” This is embarrassing. Galloway should have read the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) explanation for giving Rwanda a US$109.4 million rescue package. These are IMF’s words: “the Covid19 Pandemic has ground Rwanda’s economy to a halt.” Oh dear.