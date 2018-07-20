Rwanda: President Nyusi of Mozambique State Visit

The 5 bilateral agreements signed between Rwanda and Mozambique are on the establishment of a joint permanent commission, exemption of visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders, air service, science and technology, higher education and professional training pic.twitter.com/SeSPMYkBtq
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) July 20, 2018
Video: President Kagame welcomes President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique to Rwanda for a three day State Visit. pic.twitter.com/fOHNe2KfBK
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) July 20, 2018