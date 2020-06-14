Rwanda: Seach at Victoire Ingabire’s home

DALFA – Umurinzi

Press Release – 14th June 2020

We wish to inform our party members, friends of Rwanda and the public that the home of Madam Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, Party chairperson of DALFA Umurinzi, was searched by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) yesterday 13th June 2020. Every communication device, i.e. laptops, USB drives, mobile phones and every piece of paper was seized and taken away to RIB office.

We wish to remind everyone that our political party DALFA-Umurinzi respects public institutions and hope that this will remain within the rule of law. I visited Madam Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza’s home and found her and very one there to be in good health.

Once again, we would like to stress that our political party stands for sustainable development, liberty and peace for all. We wish to ask all our party members to remain calm and not to be discouraged by these challenging times.

Jean Mahoro

Party acting spokesperson

Tel : +250 735 256 551