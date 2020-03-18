Rwanda : we have another Virus to fight, more virulent than Covid-19.

As the world stands together in fighting the corona virus (COVID-19) let us not forget, as Rwandans , that we have another virus which we have to fight: Kagamevirus (AKAGA-94).

Let us not forget to fight the virus that has attacked our entire governing system and left it almost crippled.

Let us stand together to fight the virus that recently killed Kizito Mihigo.

Let us stand together in fighting the virus that recently made Barafinda Sekikubo Fred to be admitted in the mental hospital, while he is not mentally ill.

Let us stand together in fighting the virus that keeps on attacking opposition leaders, like Madame Victoire Ingabire and Maître Bernard Ntaganda.

Let us stand together in fighting the virus that has closed the political space in Rwanda.

Let us stand together in fighting the virus that has been attacking our neighboring countries and caused the borders to be closed to many Rwandans who depended on cross border trade.

Dear Country men and women, we must fight vigorously and defeat this virus.

I am optimistic that victory is certain.

God bless us all and protect us from our Rwandan common virus and COVID-19.

May God bring to an end the COVID -19 and hill those who are suffering from it.

RIP Kizito Mihigo who was killed by Our common Rwandan virus, Kagamevirus, (AKAGA-94)

Jeanne Mukamurenzi