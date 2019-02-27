Rwandan-Belgians Insist On Their Rights

The government of Rwanda insists on an official narrative about the events leading up to the 1994 fighting, and massacres of civilians.

Any questioning or assertion of facts by unauthorized individuals or organizations draws the wrath of the RPF authorities.

And the policy extends abroad, where Rwandans living in Europe find that speaking their truth can bring harassment and intimidation.

Mr. Mbonyumutwa and others are challenging the bullies through the justice system and demanding respect for their rights.