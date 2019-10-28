Rwandan Foreign Minister Appears To Have Suffered Stroke – Sezibera In Israel For Rehabilitation

Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera photo at the Rwandan embassy in Israel in which one of his arms appears lifeless.

General Paul Kagame’s foreign minister, Richard Sezibera, has been missing from the public since early July 2019, following an overseas trip to the United Kingdom and France. Nearly four months later, the Kagame government has not explaned the whereabouts and status of the foreign minister. The regime is not accountable to its employers — Rwandan taxpayers. Rwanda belongs to Kagame who rules it with an iron fist, according to his own rules.

From my Kigali sources, I have learned that Sezibera suffered a stroke.

My Kigali sources have told me that Sezibera suffered a stroke in early July 2019. From the looks of it, Sezibera’s RIGHT side of the brain is affected, resulting in paralysis on the LEFT side of the body. He has been undergoing stroke rehabilitation in Israel. From sources in Kigali, Sezibera’s medical condition was stabilized. And he has not suffered another stroke, which often happens in stroke cases. Obviously, the duration of his stroke rehabilitation will depend on the severity of his stroke and related complications. Some stroke survivors recover quickly. But most need some form of long-term stroke rehabilitation, lasting possibly months or years after their stroke. It remains unclear whether Sezibera has suffered facial or body paralysis, slurred speech, and loss of balance which are common with stroke victims.

Be that as it may, we wish Sezibera a quick recovery. Hopefully he will regain lost abilities and skills. Meanwhile, we note the bizarre behaviour of the Kagame regime. Why the secrecy about someone facing a medical condition? Usually, totalitarian regimes are highly secretive about the health of the ruler — but not lesser public servants. But then again, the regime of General Kagame is extreme in so many ways.

Stay tuned.