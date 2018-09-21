Rwandan government in undermining security and regional economy with intentions to shine as the only safe and growing economy.

By Rugema Kayumba

The scheme can be traced from 1997 to 2000 when assassinations were common on streets of Nairobi, bombs of Mombasa, Darassaram at Embassies of USA, and early warnings which were given by some intelligence services in the region.

Rwanda becomes a terrorist state from 2000 and in 2003 it was more institutional up to 2007/2010 when plans to make the region like congo was tabled and schemers for funds had got where to get cash from in name of regional security building.

Tripate treaties were signed between EAC community advanced by Kigali but it was a cover of Kigali terrorism cells to operate freely undermining regional security institutions.

Killings were excuted in Bujumbura, Kampala, Nairobi and even Tz in name of fighting terrorists by Kigali operatives to scare investors and tourists in the region.

2009/10 bombs and fire had not to stop in East African capitals but especially Kampala and Bujumbura that is how known world heritage Kasubu tombs of Buganda Kingdom were put on fire by goons of African Hitler to rise anger of Buganda against the regime.

Bombs were detonated in different parts of Kampala and in 2010 Ugandan police suppervised Rwandan attack on refugee camps of Nakivale and Kyaka2 where people who were forced back up to now none can be traced despite hundreds of refugees who were killed by bullets and stepping on the weak all that was done by Kigali to depict the region as unsafe for refugees more especially Uganda .