Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire speaks to DW.

Rwanda’s just released opposition leader says she doesn’t fear to go back to prison and she will keep calling on Rwanda’s leader Paul Kagame to release other political prisoners. Victoire Ingabire spoke exclusively to DW’s Etienne Gatanazi after spending Eight years behind bars. Would you advise her to stand against Kagame again?

