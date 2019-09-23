RWANDAN PRESIDENT KAGAME HAS NO MORAL AUTHORITY TO DEMAND THE EXPULSION OF SOUTH AFRICA FROM THE AFRICAN UNION.

PRESS RELEASE

The Rwandan opposition political platform has learnt that President Kagame, has proposed a temporary suspension of South Africa from all institutions of the African Union for not having enough to prevent violence against black African immigrants living in South Africa.

The Rwandan opposition political platform would like to condemn the violence meted against innocent African immigrants in South Africa by lawless gangs in some towns in South Africa, leading to loss of 11 lives according to Police and to destruction of a lot of properties. It commends government officials and organisations and indeed the overwhelming majority of South Africans that have equally condemned these attacks that tarnish the image of South Africa and Africa in general. We appeal to the South African Government to take all necessary measures to prevent it happening again because it tarnishes not only the image of South Africa but of Africa in general, for South Africa is rightly seen as a role model for the rest of Africa as a beacon of democracy, in particular with regard to the independence of the judiciary and of parliament and to national reconciliation. We thank South Africa government for the protection that it has provided to thousands of Rwandan refugees in South Africa.

On the other hand, we believe very strongly that the Rwandan President Kagame has no moral authority to suggest the expulsion of South Africa from the African Union because of these acts of lawlessness, when he knows well that, as opposed to state sponsored terrorism that has caused millions of deaths in Rwanda and in the Great Lakes Region. He needs to be reminded that he became chair of the African Union despite a pathetic record of being responsible for the death of millions of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi and in his own country. We can only mention a few cases:

What is quite clear to everyone is that as the commonwealth Human Rights Initiative pointed out in 2009, and Unfortunately, as the distinguished scholar of constitutional law, human rights and democracy Prof Ghai who led a Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative delegation to Rwanda in 2009, pointed out the “Excellent public relations machinery has succeeded in hiding the exclusionary and repressive nature of the regime“.

We also once again like to remind the public and the international community that President Kagame has a case to answer for the wrongs done to the people of the Great Lakes region, to appeal to his sponsors to call it a day and to Africans who have been deceived that President Kagame as role model for African leadership to re-examine their stand.

Done in Brussels on September 23, 2019

Marcel Sebatware

Chair Diplomacy Commission – P5-Platform

p5diplomacy@protonmail.com

