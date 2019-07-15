SOS RWANDA: ANOTHER FDU-INKINGI MEMBER, EUGENE NDEREYIMANA, DISAPPEARS MYSTERIOUSLY

PRESS RELEASE

Today around 15 July 2019 around Midday, Mr Eugene Ndereyimana, disappeared mysteriously on his way to Nyagatare, Eastern Province, to meet prospective members of FDU-Inkingi. This is part of an exercise to get required members for a party to get registered.

The people who were waiting for him lost contact with him on phone around midday while he was only 5 kilometres from the meeting venue. He had last communicated with his wife in the morning while on his way to the meeting. It was later in the afternoon that the people who were waiting for him raised the alarm.

The FDU-Inkingi is quite anxious about his safety in the wake of similar incidents of enforced disappearances of members of FDU-Inkingi including Mr Anselme Mutuyimana, whose body found dumped in a forest on March 8, 2019, Mr Boniface Twagirimana 1st Vice President of FDU-Inkingi, on October 8, 2018 (still missing) Habarugira Jean Damascene, whose body was found dumped in Nyamata hospital on 8th May 2017, three days after his disappearance, and Illuminee Iragena on March 26, 2016 (still missing). We would like to recall that Mr Eugene Ndereyimana was also intercepted by local officials and military personnel on September 3, 2018 but was released later.

We call on the Rwandan government to take all necessary measures to ensure that Mr Eugene Ndereyimana is found and to punish the perpetrators of the enforced disappearance once known as provided for in the Rwandan laws.

Done in Rouen on July 15, 2019.

Théophile Mpozembizi

Commissioner of the FDU-Inkingi in charge of Information and Communication

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com