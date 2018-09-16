Statement on the historical release of political prisoner and Rwandan opposition leader Ms Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza

Ishakwe – Rwanda Freedom Movement takes note of the announcement by the government of Rwanda on September 14th 2018 to release from prison about 2000 people including two key political opponents.

A presidential pardon was extended to political prisoners Ms Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and Kizito Mihigo. We congratulates Ms Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, President of the opposition party FDU Inkingi, for her outstanding courage and dedication.

We hope that she will be allowed to register her political party, to recover all her civil and political rights and to enjoy her freedom of movements.

We commend the pressure exerted on President Paul Kagame and the efforts of the international community and bilateral partners of Rwanda in this respect.

Though the way to freedom in Rwanda seems but a dream, those efforts should continue until all political or opinion prisoners, human rights activists, journalists and religious leaders are set free.

The never ending violations of human rights, political and civil rights in Rwanda should stop with no further delay.

Done in Washington D.C., September 15th , 2018

Ishakwe Rwanda Freedom Movement

Chairman

Dr. Theogene Rudasingwa.