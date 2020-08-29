Symptoms of migraine headache

Migraine headaches are a result of changes in the human brain, which will likely end up causing severe pain accompanied by several symptoms. These terrible symptoms are what affect the lifestyle of anyone suffering migraine headaches. Several natural treatment procedures like the use of a migraine device and medications are effective in the treatment of this severe headache for healthy living.

Types Of migraine

There are two main types of migraine headache, which are:

Common migraine (migraine without aura)

This type of migraine has no aura, even though it also causes throbbing pain at one side of the head. The common migraine comes with a moderate pain that doesn’t last more than 3 to 72 hours from the start period. Even though it’s a common migraine, it comes with other symptoms like vomiting and nausea, etc.

Classical migraine (migraine with aura)

The classical migraine comes with a severe pain that’s always hard to handle. The severe headache can last for a longer period until its being treated with an appropriate method.

Apart from these main types of migraine headaches, there are other elementary migraine headaches like:

Menstrual migraine headache

The menstrual migraine headache applies to some women during their menstrual cycle. The headaches come with the normal symptoms of migraine headaches and last only for a few days. For some people, the pain associated with the headache is very severe and requires them to take painkillers or equivalent.

Retinal migraine

The retinal migraine applies to people suffering from eye problems, as it tends to cause vision loss on one of the eyes along with a headache. In most cases, the vision loss can reach up to 4 weeks or more, if treatment is not obtained.

Stages of migraine

There are different stages of migraine headache, which is often used in recognizing a migraine headache before the attack even happens. Each attack you experience when suffering migraines will indicate the stage of your migraine is, due to the length of the attack.

Here are the stages of migraine headaches:

Warning (In some people comes with no aura)

The first stage of a migraine headache is the warning stage that proceeds if not treated or prevented with the help of a migraine device. It is when the physical and mental state of the body changes, which might include craving for foods you don’t use to like, experiencing a stiff neck after sleeping or always feeling thirsty, etc.

Experiencing the symptoms (aura)

The second stage of suffering migraine headaches is when you start to experience a wide range of neurological symptoms. This second stage can last up to an hour before you will experience the headache attack. In this stage, you might start to experience effects like sensitivity to bright light and loud sound, vomiting, nausea, severe pains on one side of the head, numbness, tingling, etc.

The main headache attack

The third stage is when you finally experience the main attack of the migraine headache along with its severe pains that’s always unbearable. The headache attack might come with a throbbing and pulsating effect that will make movement impossible. For some people, the headache might come with a tightening and pressing feeling on one side of the head.

Attack fades away

After the severe headache might have been paining you for a couple of minutes or hours, it’s bound to fade away once the body gets weak and you fall asleep. Sleep has proven to be the key, which aids in relieving the attack of migraine for a certain period.

Getting back to normal

Even after the severe headache of migraine stops, there’s no doubt that some of its symptoms will remain. This stage involves all of the initial symptoms of a migraine headache disappearing your body and you getting back the old normal feeling.

Symptoms of migraine

The symptoms of migraine headaches include:

Sensitivity to bright light and loud sound

Vomiting

Nausea

Severe pains on one side of the head

Numbness and tingling

What triggers a migraine

Several things trigger the effect of migraine on the human body, which include:

Drinking of alcohol.

Allowing yourself to be stressed.

Not getting enough sleep.

Immediate withdrawal from certain medications.

Environmental changes and physical factors.

Conclusion

By understanding and learning how to avoid migraine headaches, you will only be a few steps away from getting rid of this severe headache. Migraine headaches come with severe and unbearable symptoms, which can last for a long period if not treated with appropriate remedies like the use of a migraine device or medications prescribed by a medical specialist.