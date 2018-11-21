The Kagame Government Says Uganda Is Committing Two Crimes: Unleashing Violence Against Rwandans And Harbouring Rwandan Criminals

By David Himbara

The new foreign minister in General Paul Kagame’s government, Richard Sezibera, has come with guns blazing. He publicly accused Uganda of two crimes. Uganda is unleashing violence against Rwandans who travel there. Uganda is hosting Rwandan criminals. Here are Sezibera’s own words:

”We have cases of Rwandans traveling to Uganda who has been facing violence while suspected criminals have been finding refuge there.”

Sezibera arrogantly concludes that ”we look forward to untangling the situation.” In the world of diplomacy, is this how nations behave? These are issues normally jointly addressed for mutual benefit — beginning with the establishment of truth. In Kagame’s Rwanda, undiplomatic behavior is instead rewarded — Sezibera had a great day. He trashed a neighbor. Kagame is no doubt pleased. Let us watch Kagame and Sezibera ”untangle” the situation.