The Rwandan death squads in South Africa

A documentary conducted by a South African TV station in regard to President Paul Kagame’s human rights abuses and his exportation of terror across the world.

In 2014, a Rwandan defector was found strangled in a Johannesburg hotel room, which sparked allegations of assassination plots ordered from Kigali.

There have also been suspicions surrounding the attempted murder in South Africa of Kayumba Nyamwasa, an opponent of Rwandan President, Paul Kagame. More recently, the son of a journalist convicted for inciting genocide in Rwanda in the 90s, was found dead in a Jo’burg hotel.

President Kagame’s critics accuse him of trying to silence opposition, but the Rwandan Government vehemently denied this.