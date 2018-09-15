THE UDF-INKINGI WARMLY WELCOMES THE RELEASE OF ITS PRESIDENT Mrs. VICTOIRE INGABIRE UMUHOZA BUT REMAINS CAUTIOUS.

We have received with great joy the news about the release of Mrs.

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, President of FDU-Inkingi. We are also pleased

that another prisoner of conscience, Mr Kizito Mihigo, has been released

at the same time with 2138 other prisoners.

We are pleased that the rights of our hero and icon of democracy, Mrs

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, have finally been acknowledged even though

after 8 years of unjust detention.

The UDF-Inkingi party would like to recall that judgment No. 003/2014 of

the African Court of Human and Peoples ‘ Rights of 24 November 2017 in

the case of Victoire Ingabire against the state of Rwanda, in paragraph

173 (x), directed the respondent State (Rwanda) to take all the

measures necessary to reinstate the applicant in her rights and to

report to the Court within six (6) months about the measures taken to

comply with this ruling.

In paragraph XIII of the same paragraph 173 of the judgment of 24

November 2017, the court granted Mrs. Victoire Umuhoza, pursuant to rule

63 of the rules of procedure of the Court, a period of thirty (30) days,

from the date of the judgment, to file her application for the purpose

of reparations and, to the respondent State, to reply to it within

thirty (30) days from the date of receipt of the applicant’s request.

Mrs. Victoire Ingabire filed her submissions for reparation before the

African Court, but the respondent State has not yet sent its own

response. We dare to hope that Mrs. Victoire Ingabire will enjoy, among

other things, all her civil and political rights without any

restrictions.

The UDF-Inkingi also hope that there is a genuine process for opening

the political space and that other actions will follow to allow the

Rwandan people to recover all the democratic freedoms to which they

aspire and have been struggling for, for a long time. The FDU-Inkingi

hope above all that there is no hidden agenda to use this act for

political ends.

We hereby draw attention, inter alia, to a contradiction in decisions

taken by the judiciary. While the President of FDU-Inkingi is released

on 14/09/18, on the same day members of her party who are in detention

for a year on false accusations have been ordered to stay in detention

and referred to another Court in Nyanza. Such decisions are not at all

reassuring especially when dealing with a regime well versed in

political subterfuges. We ask that there be real political coherence and

that our comrades whose names follow are released unconditionally.

Our members in prison include:

1. Boniface Twagirimana (1st Vice-President of FDU-Inkingi)

2. Sylvain Sibomana (First Secretary General of FDU Inkingi)

3. Fabien Twagirayezu (Mobilization Manager)

4. Gasengayire Leonille (Assistant Treasurer)

5. Gratien Nsabiyaremye (Assistant Commissioner for Strategy and

Political Affairs FDU-Inkingi)

6. Theophile Ntirutwa (coordinator FDU-Inkingi in Kigali)

7. Vénant Abayisenga (Coordinator FDU-Inkingi in the Western Province)

8. Norbert Ufitamahoro

9. Evode Mbarushimana

The UDF-Inkingi, at the same time, requests the unconditional release of

all political prisoners, including Mrs. Diane Rwigara, Deo Mushayidi,

Théoneste Niyitegeka and others.

Done in London on September 15, 2018

Justin Bahunga

2nd Vice-Président

FDU INKINGI

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com Phone: +44-7988-883-576