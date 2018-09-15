THE UDF-INKINGI WARMLY WELCOMES THE RELEASE OF ITS PRESIDENT Mrs. VICTOIRE INGABIRE UMUHOZA BUT REMAINS CAUTIOUS.

We have received with great joy the news about the release of Mrs.
Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, President of FDU-Inkingi. We are also pleased
that another prisoner of conscience, Mr Kizito Mihigo, has been released
at the same time with 2138 other prisoners.
We are pleased that the rights of our hero and icon of democracy, Mrs
Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, have finally been acknowledged even though
after 8 years of unjust detention.
The UDF-Inkingi party would like to recall that judgment No. 003/2014 of
the African Court of Human and Peoples ‘ Rights of 24 November 2017 in
the case of Victoire Ingabire against the state of Rwanda, in paragraph
173 (x), directed the respondent State (Rwanda) to take all the
measures necessary to reinstate the applicant in her rights and to
report to the Court within six (6) months about the measures taken to
comply with this ruling.
In paragraph XIII of the same paragraph 173 of the judgment of 24
November 2017, the court granted Mrs. Victoire Umuhoza, pursuant to rule
63 of the rules of procedure of the Court, a period of thirty (30) days,
from the date of the judgment, to file her application for the purpose
of reparations and, to the respondent State, to reply to it within
thirty (30) days from the date of receipt of the applicant’s request.
Mrs. Victoire Ingabire filed her submissions for reparation before the
African Court, but the respondent State has not yet sent its own
response. We dare to hope that Mrs. Victoire Ingabire will enjoy, among
other things, all her civil and political rights without any
restrictions.
The UDF-Inkingi also hope that there is a genuine process for opening
the political space and that other actions will follow to allow the
Rwandan people to recover all the democratic freedoms to which they
aspire and have been struggling for, for a long time. The FDU-Inkingi
hope above all that there is no hidden agenda to use this act for
political ends.
We hereby draw attention, inter alia, to a contradiction in decisions
taken by the judiciary. While the President of FDU-Inkingi is released
on 14/09/18, on the same day members of her party who are in detention
for a year on false accusations have been ordered to stay in detention
and referred to another Court in Nyanza. Such decisions are not at all
reassuring especially when dealing with a regime well versed in
political subterfuges. We ask that there be real political coherence and
that our comrades whose names follow are released unconditionally.
Our members in prison include:
1. Boniface Twagirimana (1st Vice-President of FDU-Inkingi)
2. Sylvain Sibomana (First Secretary General of FDU Inkingi)
3. Fabien Twagirayezu (Mobilization Manager)
4. Gasengayire Leonille (Assistant Treasurer)
5. Gratien Nsabiyaremye (Assistant Commissioner for Strategy and
Political Affairs FDU-Inkingi)
6. Theophile Ntirutwa (coordinator FDU-Inkingi in Kigali)
7. Vénant Abayisenga (Coordinator FDU-Inkingi in the Western Province)
8. Norbert Ufitamahoro
9. Evode Mbarushimana
The UDF-Inkingi, at the same time, requests the unconditional release of
all political prisoners, including Mrs. Diane Rwigara, Deo Mushayidi,
Théoneste Niyitegeka and others.
Done in London on September 15, 2018
Justin Bahunga
2nd Vice-Président
FDU INKINGI
Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com Phone: +44-7988-883-576
