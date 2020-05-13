Theophile Ntirutwa Survived an Assassination plot by the Regime in Kigali and then he was arrested

By Innocent Justice

On September 6, 2017, Mr. Ntirutwa Theophile who was the leader of the United Democratic Forces (FDU) in Kigali went missing. He was held incommunicado for seventeen days until his family found him on September 23, at the notorious Remera police station. Ntirutwa and several FDU members were thrown in prison on bogus charges the regime uses against anyone who oppose it. He served 30 months in a maximum security prison and then he was released on January 25, 2020 after the court found him innocent. After his release, Ntirutwa joined a newly formed political party DALFA Umurinzi that was founded by the former president of the FDU, Ms. Ingabire Victoire. On Monday, May 11, 2020, a compound where Ntirutwa lives and does his business was attacked by the pro-government killing squad. Ntirutwa narrowly survived the assassination, unfortunately, the Reverend Bapfakurera Theoneste was stabbed to death.

According to a reliable information from a human rights activist who is based in Kigali, the attack took place around 7:55PM local time. Ntirutwa who runs a small business was with friends and some family members. They were surprised by a killing squad that was armed with traditional weapons and pistols. When the attackers arrived at Ntirutwa’s boutique, they asked a question, “Who is Theo?” They were two Theos in the same boutique. Reverend Bapfakurera Theoneste who also goes by “Theo” responded, “I am Theo!” Without any hesitation, killers bounded his arms behind his back and then they stabbed him to death. Ntirutwa and other survivors scattered in different rooms and they hid there. After the killing squad killed the Reverend Bapfakurera Theoneste they said, “ the mission is accomplished now we can leave,” little they knew, was that they killed the wrong Theo!