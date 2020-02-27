Tips for Playing Roulette Games

Did you know that “roulette’ means “little wheel” in French? Roulette is one of the oldest gambling games, dating back hundreds of years. The origins of the game are shrouded in mystery; there is even some evidence which suggests that ancient civilizations played a game very similar to live roulette. The game has only gained popularity since then and continues to grow, especially thanks to its appearances in popular Hollywood casino movies. The game is definitely one of chance and luck, and it is built in a way to give the house an edge. However, there are skills you can learn that will help you play the game more wisely and minimize your losses. Read more to discover some beginner Tips for Playing Roulette.

Getting to know the basics

The “little wheel” that is used in roulette is comprised of 36 numbers and a 0 (some tables also include 00). The croupier, or dealer, will send a small white ball spinning in the wheel and the ball will eventually land of one of the available numbers. The purpose of the game is to place your bet on the table, as to which slots the ball will land in.

Inside bets

Inside bets are those which are placed on certain or specific values on the table. You can place your bet on one specific number, or instead spread it out to up to 6 numbers which are next to one another on the table. If the ball ends up landing on the number you have selected, you will win a 35:1 payout.

Outside bets

Outside bets are those which are placed on categories “odd” & “even” and “red” or “black”. The payout for outside bets is only 2:1 or 1:1. These categories are placed on the table outside of the chart of numbers, which is why they are called outside bets.

The Process

Now that you are familiar with the game basics, it’s time to test it out. Go ahead and find your table. Have a look at the tables, you will see that each table will display how much the minimum and maximum bets are – choose the table which suits your budget. Be sure not to be distracted by the chart which displays the numbers the ball has landed on previously – the game has the same odds every time, there is no pattern.

Keep a close eye on the table, while there is not a full proof method of winning as the game is entirely one of chance and luck, there may be other notable events worth paying attention to. For example, you may find that the croupier or dealer has his own habits – they might throw the ball at the same angle with the same velocity each time. Maybe, just maybe you’ll be able to figure out this pattern and where the ball is most likely to land.

Once you have had a good scan of the table, hand your chips to the croupier and he will give you roulette chips in return. Each person will receive their own colour chips so that you can differentiate whose chips are whose.

Play the game and test your luck. Hopefully you will have a wonderful first experience. When you are ready to cash in, tell the dealer and they will return casino chips to you to the value of your winnings which you can then cash out, hopefully with a smile on your face.