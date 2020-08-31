Top 10 Highest Paid Soccer Players

In a sport that is watched and followed by millions of people across the globe, the question of who are the top soccer earners often comes up. Even more interesting, in an era that has literally been dominated by only two notable greatest players of all time, this question is asked time and again. While you may have wagered on teams using some of draftkings welcoming offers, do you know who the top 10 earners are? Read on!

Lionel Messi

You might have already guessed this. This Argentinian Phenom is definitely the best and if not the second best depending on how you look at it. Nonetheless, Leo Messi made a staggering €131 million last year landing him at the number one spot for not only the most earning football player but a top star in any sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This Portuguese national and Juventus striker is one of the best players to ever grace the football scene. His accolades and successes attest to the fact that he is indeed a giant among many. However, his move to Juventus meant that he got a pay cut and as a result fell short of the most paid soccer player in the world with total earnings of €118 million. In spite of that, Ronaldo remains to be the wealthiest soccer player thanks to various multi-million endorsements and the success of his brand CR7.

Neymar

For a long time now, he has been considered as the third-best player in the world after the world’s undisputed best two. Despite not having so much to show for it thanks to the brilliance of the two GOATs his salary surely compensates for that. His €95 million total earnings set him at the top 3.

Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard

Bale Griezmann and Eden Hazard have a tie in the 4th 5th and 6th place of the top 10 earners in soccer. The above three brilliant players from Real Madrid (Hazard and Bale) and Barcelona each made a whopping €38 million last year. While some may claim that Hazard hasn’t done much to warrant all that, it is clear his club appreciates his efforts.

Andreas Iniesta

Considered as one of the best midfielders of all time, this 37-year-old Spaniard is indeed in the top 10 earners. Despite edging closer to the end of his career, his move to the Vissel Kobe, a Japanese club paid him an amazing €34 million last year. Combined with his endorsement with Asics, he is worth even more.

Kyllian Mbappe

Mbappe is a rising star and a future great prospect in the soccer realm. Together with Neymar, this 21-year-old has lit up League 1 and has been a top scorer in the same league as well. With so much promise and potential, PSG is paying him handsomely with a total of €27 million a year.

Conclusion

There you have it, the top 10 most earning soccer players. Soccer has recorded many big stars with huge potential. The above list is generated purely from what they make out of football and no other additional incomes from endorsement.