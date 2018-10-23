Troubleshooting the “Api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is Missing” System Error

All sorts of DLL misfortunes befall users every day. And the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll is missing error is just one of them. We bet this tricky system error is the one responsible for your inability to open the program at this moment! Otherwise, you wouldn’t be searching the web for the effective methods of troubleshooting it. So, are you moody, irritated, and reluctant to continue tinkering with the application giving you the error message? Believe us, it’s quite a common reaction to the failure to open the program when you need it badly. Fortunately, the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll error is quite solvable. There are lots of effective ways that can be utilized for addressing it. Check some of them out yourself!

What Can be Done to Address the Problem Quickly

1. You application can become unresponsive when there are certain problems with DLL files. Such a situation can be quickly resolved by rebooting your machine. It’s quite an effective method any user can utilize anytime. Of course, you might have guessed to do so prior to our mentioning it in our article. Still, reminding a friend of such a popular fix definitely won’t hurt.

2. Another effective fix to the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll error is to download the missing component from the web. Just visit the trustworthy online source that offers downloading api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll files and get the necessary software installed onto your PC.

3. Furthermore, you may try upgrading your Windows OS.

You may consider installing Windows 10 on your comp. It’s not a secret that Windows 10 is quite successful in supporting new applications, as well as their updated versions that often cannot be opened on Windows 7 or 8.

If you have ventured to get a brand new OS installed onto your machine, do the following:

Open the Start menu. Afterwards, go to the Control Panel and make sure to select “System and Security.”

Choose “Windows Update.”

Then, click on “Select Updates to install window.” At this point you can scan through the available updates until you find the one you want to install on your comp. Confirm the action by pressing OK. Wait for the chosen update to install.

Reboot the system and try opening the program that previously couldn’t find the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll file.

4. There is one more simple method you might have tried already. Still, once again, we want to remind you of it.

Very often our inattentiveness and tendency to do accomplish important tasks when we are in a rush play a bad joke on us. It is possible that the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll component is cannot be found because you accidentally sent it to your Recycle Bin. Fortunately, you can always recover the necessary files from the Bin by selecting them and pressing “Restore.”Don’t hesitate to do the same, if you succeed to find the missing file in your Recycle Bin.

Reinstalling the Troublesome Program

If you read the error message closely, you noticed that the first method your system suggested utilizing was reinstalling the program that gave you the api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll error. If no of the aforementioned method helped you resolve the problem, you may want to consider trying this fix, as well.

To reinstall the problem program (actually, any program) you should access the Start Menu. Then, you should choose “Programs” from the Control Panel and select “Uninstall the Program.”

Upon doing so, you’ll be presented with a long list of programs among which you will need to select the one that gives you problems. Once you’re ready, highlight the necessary program and press “Uninstall.” Click OK. When the program is successfully uninstalled, make sure to install it again on your computer.