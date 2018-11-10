U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici Stood Up For Human Rights In Rwanda

By David Himbara

Open Letter To Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici

Dear U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici, special thanks for your commitment to human rights around the world, and for voicing your concerns about human rights abuses in Rwanda. You are a true global citizen — a leader who believes in and actively promotes the fact that our planet shares basic values, especially human rights. That is how we learned about you on November 6, 2018 when you stated: “As we vote today, Americans are reminded how fortunate we are to live in a country with free elections. That is not the case for human rights activist Diane Rwigara and her fellow Rwandans.”

Dear U.S. Representative Bonamici, it is no surprise, therefore, that you support the U.S. Human Rights Commission.

We salute you for supporting the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission established by the United States House of Representatives for promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights. It is no doubt due to your global citizenship that makes you work with the Commission, and in turn, gives you a platform to lend your voice to the voiceless such as Diane Rwigara. You explained this succinctly:

”Diane is facing jail for speaking up and challenging the government. I’m advocating for Diane as part of the @TLHumanRights Defending Freedoms Project.”

U.S. Representative Bonamici, we thank you for your leadership. And congratulations for winning in the just-completed elections. The people of Oregon who keep electing you know a leader when they see one. They see a leader who confronts climate change and fights for creating a renewable energy economy — and who advocates human rights globally.