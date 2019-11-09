UDF (FDU) INKINGI TAKES NOTE OF THE DECISION BY HER FORMER CHAIRPERSON, TO RESIGN AND LAUNCH A NEW POLITICAL PARTY IN RWANDA, OWING TO THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF RECONCILING HER DUTIES AND THE PREVAILING LAWS OF THE COUNTRY

PRESS RELEASE

Following the statement of Mrs. Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza this November

8, 2019, referring to problems faced in coordinating the party

activities outside the country, without enjoying her freedom of

movements, and owing to the need to comply with the laws of the land,

the FDU-Inkingi take note of its decision and will convene an

extraordinary congress within the deadlines set out by the party rules,

in order to take appropriate measures for filling the gap.

The FDU – Inkingi thanks Mrs. Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and her family

for the sacrifices they have endured in order to launch the party inside

the county and wish her every success with her new party.

In the meantime, the Steering Committee of the party has mandated Mr.

Justin Bahunga, current Second Vice-President, to act as Interim Chair

of the FDU-Inkingi. He will be seconded by the third vice-president, Mr.

Placide Kayumba.

Done in London on November 9, 2019.

Justin Bahunga

Interim Chair of the FDU-Inkingi