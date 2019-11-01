Um’Khonde Presents Cyprien and Daphrose Rugamba

By Um’Khonde Patrick Habamenshi

Rwando-Canadian author Um’Khonde Patrick Habamenshi is proud to present Cyprien and Daphrose Rugamba. Cyprien Rugamba – Sipriyani Rugamba – was a historian, poet and promoter of the arts and culture from.

During his tenure as Director of of the National Institute of Scientific Research – INRS – in Butare, Cyprien Rugamba created a traditional ballet, Amasimbi n’Amakombe.

In 1990, Cyprien Rugamba and his wife Daphrose Mukansanga founded the Emmanuel Community of Rwanda and introduced the Charismatic Renewal to the land of a thousand hills. Our thoughts go out to their family and loved ones.