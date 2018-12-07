US Lawmakers Stood Up for Rwandans, Especially Diane Rwigara And Her Mother Adeline

By David Himbara

Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline Rwigara are free at last. Congratulations to these Rwandan braves who have stood up to the iron-fisted regime led by the Rwandan strongman General Paul Kagame. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the United States’s senators and representatives who stood up for Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline. Special thanks to Representative Suzanne Bonamici, who, in an impassioned speech on the US House floor, declared the charges against the Rwigaras to be “politically motivated” designed to “quash any criticism of the ruling party, which has gone largely unchallenged for more than 23 years.”

Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin stated that he is “troubled by what appears to be highly questionable charges against Rwigara for seemingly running for office peacefully.” Representative Ann Wagner, Senator Patrick Leahy, and Representative Barbara Lee called for the Rwigaras’ release. The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, a bipartisan commission of the US House of Representatives, highlighted the Rwigara case. The commission’s co-chairman, Representative Randy Hultgren, said the briefing was called “to raise awareness of serious human rights issues occurring in Rwanda.”

The solidarity given to Rwandans by these American leaders must surely boost the morale of all fighting for justice in Rwanda.