By David Himbara

General Paul Vasco Da Game landed in France on November 10, 2018. From there, he was sighted in Doha, Qatar on November 14–16, 2018.

Da Game briefly explored Ethiopia. Da Game then set sail for Buenos Aires, Argentina, exploring the country from Nevember 29 to December 1, 2018.

Then Da Game crossed the Atlantic directly to South Africa, where he was sighted in Johannesburg on December 2, 2018.

It was unclear whether Da Game would continue his exploration expeditions, or he would return to Rwanda to take a well-deserved rest before continuing to map the world.

It also remains unclear how long his poverty-stricken nation would sustain Da Game’s expensive exploration missions around the world.

It is estimated that each adventure costs at least US$1 million in a country where 92.2% of the population desperately lives on less than $US5.50 a day.