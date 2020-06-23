VICTOIRE INGABIRE : A LIFE DEDICATED TO SERVING MY COUNTRY – RWANDA

On 16 January 2010, after 16 years of exile in the Netherlands, Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza returned to Rwanda to fight for the establishment of the rule of law based on democratic values in Rwanda.

Upon her arrival on Rwandan soil, she was harassed, persecuted and imprisoned on 14 October 2010.

Several activists of her party have also been arrested, beaten, tortured in prison or have disappeared such as Illuminée Iragena, who disappeared on 26 March 2016 and who might have died in detention following her torture or Jean Damascene Habarugira, who disappeared on 5 May 2017 and whose body was found 3 days later with his head half-cut and his eyes gouged out.

On September 18, 2018, after 8 years of imprisonment that the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights described as unfair, Victoire Ingabire was pardoned by General Kagame, along with the singer Kizito Mihigo and more than 2000 other prisoners.

Since her release, repression against her supporters has intensified, to the point that Victoire Ingabire speaks of a “war of attrition” waged by the regime against her party.

Boniface Twagirimana, FDU Inkingi vice-president has been missing since 8 October 2018, a few days after being transferred to a high-security prison.

Anselme Mutuyimana, Victoire Ingabire’s right-hand man, was found strangled to death on 9 March 2019.

On 15 July 2019, it was the turn of Eugène Ndereyimana, a young party member, to be missing.

On 24 September 2019, Syldio Dusabumuremyi, the party’s national coordinator, was stabbed to death in his shop.

On 14 November 2019, General Kagame warned human rights defenders and opponents “We will raise the cost on the part of anybody who wants to destabilize our country.” and warned those who have been in prison before being pardoned and who start to “play these games again” “we will put you where you belong”.

On 17 February 2020, Rwandan police announced the death of Kizito Mihigo, the icon of Rwandan reconciliation, who was released the same day as Victoire Ingabire. The singer is said to have died as a result of torture inflicted in detention. He had been arrested four days earlier, and the police said he committed a “suicide”.

On 14 May 2020, Théophile Ntirutwa, another of Ingabire’s party member, survived an assassination attempt that took the life of his neighbour, Théoneste Bapfakurera. He was released in January 2020 after two years in prison. Since then, he has been jailed again, accused of being the perpetrator of the murder he himself survived.

On 6 June 2020, Venant Abayisenga, another of Victoire Ingabire’s right-hand men who had been released in January 2020 after two years in prison, disappeared. He had left his house to buy some mobile units and was never seen since then.

It is in this context that Victoire Ingabire’s hate and murder campaigns come into play. Since her return to Rwanda, Victoire Ingabire has regularly been demonized by the regime in power, but campaigns of verbal violence have intensified in recent times.

Tired of this harassment, demonization, hate speech and calls for her murder, Victoire Ingabire fears for her life and has decided to tell her story.