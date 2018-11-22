VW To Launch Its Taxi Business In Rwanda At RWF450 Per Kilometer😂

By David Himbara

Do you remember the noise about Volkswagen assembling four-wheel vehicles and luxury cars in Rwanda? Head of state General Kagame was then pictured with a US$40,000 VW Teramont supposedly assembled in Rwanda. That was in June 2018. Fast forward to November 2018. Forget assembling vehicles — VW is to launch its taxi business codified ”mobile solutions.” The East African newspaper has provided an update. VW’s first fleet of cars in its taxi business is estimated at 150 cars. The estimated cost of VW’s ride is RWF450 per kilometer, with a base price of RWF600 in Kigali. Welcome to Kagame’s Rwanda, the land of the mirage, where automobile assembly plant mysteriously turns into a taxi service with a fancy name of ”mobility solutions.”