War & Peace in the Congo (DRC)

By axious

War-weary Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC) should not be forced to conduct an election this year. Any election done in the DRC that is not preceded by an interim government led by non-politicians will most likely only serve to extend the wars and instability in the world’s 11th largest country.

The UN and AU should hold talks with President Joseph Kabila, and pressure him to accept to step down within the next 12 months, and hand over power to an interim government, preferably led by religious leaders. More than 90% of the Congolese are Christians, mostly Catholics and Protestants. A senior Catholic priest/bishop could team up with a senior Protestant priest/bishop as interim President/Vice-President.

During the rule of the interim govt(eg 5 years), new electoral laws should be enacted that must lead to the exclusion from politics of all previous warlords.

Moïse Katumbi: The Man that Led The Powers-That-Be to Demand an Election in 2018

Moïse Katumbi, the son of a Sephardic Jew and the ex-Governor of Katanga Province(2007-2015) must also be excluded from holding any political position in DRC in future. One of the reasons that the powers-that-be globally have been pushing for an election in the unstable country is because they wanted Mr Katumbi to become the next president.

During Mr Katumbi’s reign as Governor of Katanga, he and his Jewish friends made billions illegally from minerals, as they threw crumbs to the locals to placate them. Katumbi was behaving as a god when he was the governor of the province.

Jewish-owned media was already promoting Katumbi as the next president of DRC years ago. “The 53-year-old former governor of Congo’s copper-rich Katanga province would be the likeliest candidate to replace President Joseph Kabila if he’s allowed to compete in elections scheduled for December, according to a poll published last month.”

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-30/congo-s-katumbi-to-return-home-when-election-certain-to-go-ahead

It would be a good idea to exclude all former provincial governors from contesting the presidency in future. It is almost impossible to have a governor who has not been corrupt or involved with violent militias, especially in the mineral producing provinces.

Source of Instability and Conflict in the Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is widely considered one of the world’s richest countries in natural resources; its untapped deposits of raw minerals are estimated to be worth in excess of US$24 trillion. The Congo has 70% of the world’s coltan(used in mobile phones, pacemakers, jet engines, turbines etc), a third of its cobalt(used to make rechargeable batteries), more than 30% of its diamond reserves, and a tenth of its copper.

Source: https://www.thefreelibrary.com/DR+Congo’s+$24+trillion+fortune.-a0193800184

The world’s richest and most powerful peoplehave refused to let the Congolese enjoy their wealth in peace. It is time good people in the world supported the country to stabilize so that its people who are refugees can return back home. This would be good for the Congolese and for the host countries too.