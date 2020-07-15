Why You Should Visit Las Vegas At Least Once In Your Lifetime

When you think of Las Vegas, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the crazy nights from the movie The Hangover? Or maybe your mind immediately flashes back to the adventures the Griswolds experienced during their Vegas vacation. However you choose to look at it, your idea of Vegas is based solely on what you’ve seen on TV, in movies, or what people have told you because you’ve never been! Sin City lives on the wild side and is a haven for over-stimulation, but it’s also an interesting cultural study and a lot of fun. There is something magical about Vegas-style slot machines and free vegas slots. Something only those who spent more than a night or two playing casino games in Vegas can understand. Here are 4 reasons why you should visit Las Vegas at least once!

The Hotels

Even if you are not a gambling fan, the incredible hotels that line the Las Vegas strip are reason enough to pay a visit to Sin City. These massive casino resorts and hotels are a real sight to behold, the likes of which you won’t find in any other city. Imagine being able to visit New York, Venice, and Paris in one evening – when you’re on the Las Vegas strip this is exactly what you’ll be able to do thanks to the world-famous global landmarks that have been recreated here.

Incredible shopping

If you are the type of person who loves a little retail therapy, you won’t be disappointed when you come to Las Vegas. In addition to easy access to a range of off-strip shopping malls, you will also find excellent shopping facilities within many of the Strip hotels, which have their own onsite malls to explore. From the Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood to the Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace, you will find plenty of places to shop for gifts, clothes, jewelry, electrical gadgets, and much more.

The Freedom To Openly Drink

9 times out of 10, wherever you currently live, you’re probably not able to walk the streets with an open container… in Las Vegas, you have the freedom to do just that! If you walk down The Strip, you’ll see tons of people carrying those yardstick cups full of daiquiris and margaritas. Vegas has very relaxed container laws but there are certain rules and regulations that visitors must follow.

Be Entertained

We all know that Las Vegas is the city of enjoyment, and there are just so many ways by which you can be entertained here. Apart from the famed casinos, you can visit the renowned Neon Museum to understand the history of the city, and you can attend parties, and live entertainment shows. You would be amazed to know that several vacation spots like the Zion National Park, Death Valley National Park, the Grand Canyon, and even the Hoover Dam are all in proximity to Vegas. You can also pay a visit to Mount Charleston. Another cool place to visit is Fremont Street.