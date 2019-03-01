WITNESSCHALLENGE : Rwandan Genocide 25 Years Commemoration

It has been 25 years since the genocide in Rwanda and the atrocities and genocide that took place subsequently.

The #WitnessChallenge is a chance for you, in honour of all victims, to sponsor the book “In Praise of Blood: The Crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front” through the Amahoriwacu Campaign to reach influencers, policy and law makers around the world in order to counter the untruths that have been sold by the rulling authoritarian regime in Rwanda in order to cover up their culpability in the killing of countless innocent lives in the Great Lakes region of Africa.

The proliferation of truth is a crucial step towards Rwandans achieving peace and freedom from the authoritarian regime led by Paul Kagame. Please visit www.amahoriwacu.org/witnesschallenge to get involved and make your donation.