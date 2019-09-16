WRITING A DESCRIPTIVE ESSAY FOR THE HIGHEST SCORE TIPS

Writing essays is an integral aspect of education in many schools. So were you asked to write a descriptive essay in school, and you didn’t know where to begin? You must realize that it’s different from other essays and requires a little different approach to writing it. To help you gain more understanding, let’s define a descriptive essay and see why it’s different.

What is a descriptive essay?

It’s a paper that requires you to talk about a place, a person, or any situation. You may be asked to describe anything in your assignment. The possibilities are endless. To enable you to write this type of essay effectively, you have to be a good narrator with persuasive skills.

You may be asked to write this type of essay in school. It’s good you know how to write it well and avoid common mistakes most students make in the process. The best way to learn how to write such essays is to practice writing regularly. You can also find descriptive essay papers for sale on the internet.

How to write a descriptive essay

Are you ready to write a narrative essay that will earn you the highest score? Then follow these tips.

Have a clear image

This pre-writing stage is critical and also the best approach to use in writing. What do you want to write about in your paper? Do you have a clear picture of it in your mind? Consider all the sources at your disposal before you begin writing. With the right example on your mind, you can create an action plan to guide you.

Edit your paper thoroughly

Ensure you edit your work carefully using online editing tools. If your essay is littered with grammar mistakes and punctuation errors, your reader won’t get the real meaning out of it. All your essays must be written using words that are not just grammatically correct but fit into your narration. If you find this aspect too challenging, you can get help from PapersOwl for your expository essay. You can also find papers for sale which most students consider as the perfect way to find a descriptive essay guide on the internet.

Start with a hook

You will be asked to write this kind of essay frequently at the university. What are you writing about in your paper? Is it a famous person, a place, or an event that occurred recently? Ensure you use a hook to grab the reader’s attention as you start. Interesting facts, jokes, metaphor, and famous quotations are just a few of the many ways to command attention from your reader.

Create a draft

Ensure you write all that comes to your mind as you brainstorm ideas. Don’t worry – you will have enough time to shorten your ideas and make it originalalongside. This will enable you to create a mental image in the mind of the reader, which makes you an excellent narrator.

Write the perfect introduction

This is your opportunity to set the footing for your reader. It’s because anyone will come across this before heading to the body. If it is not written well, they might not be impressed enough to continue reading. So ensure you begin this part with suspense using phrases and questions to capture the attention of anyone. Also, it’s vital to state the purpose of your essay, which can be your thesis statement, so one will understand what it’s all about from the onset.

Link paragraphs

Use transition words as much as you can as you write. Organize your paragraphs correctly and ensure each one links to the next one. Each one must have an idea it relates in your story. And it must not exceed six sentences else it may be difficult to read. Ensure you maintain a standard length for all your paragraphs.

Adding more details in the body

The problem with writing the perfect expository essay that will earn you high scores is how to include the right words to make it look professional and easy to read. You can add enriched text to your English vocabulary with the help of the dictionary in the English Language. This tip will help you learn how to write a descriptive essay correctly. You can find the right words or adjectives to add missing feelings. The tone of your writing in an expository essay must be lyrical and convey feelings as much as possible.

Finish it up

This is your last chance to impress your reader. What do you want your reader to have in mind after reading your essay? This is what your conclusion should be focused on. If you are writing about a famous personality, you might be tempted to deviate in your concluding paragraph by narrating events that are not directly related to your topic. To avoid such a mistake, pay attention to your conclusion. Use words that suggest an “ending,” so your story does not come to an abrupt end, which might make it vague.

Restate your thesis statement

Although you may have written it before, it’s best to state it again after your conclusion. Remind your reader of the thesis and its support from the body of your essay. Your last words in your informative piece should be intriguing enough to leave a lasting thought in the mind of the reader.

Proofread again

This is necessary because there may be some spelling mistakes and grammatical errors that you might have missed when you revised it initially. Read through your paper several times and dish out inconsistent words, phrases, and incomplete sentences. You can easily find sales of various proofreading service and free grammar checker on the internet.

Many students can write any paper, but not all can write a descriptive essay. You will find success when you follow this guide for the highest score tips.

