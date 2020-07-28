ZAMBIA: RWANDAN ACTIVIST ADDS VOICE TO LUNGU SPONSORSHIP ACCUSATION

Global Campaign of Rwandans Human Rights (GCRHR) has advised the Zambian government and it’s citizens to be vigilant against attempts to distabilise the peace Rwandans refugees are enjoy in country.

GCRHR Chairperson Rene Mugenzi who spoke to Spring24 from his base in the United Kingdom (UK) , claims that the mention of President Edgar Lungu is politically motivated and with ill intentions.

Mr. Mugenzi claims that some Rwandan officials want to create ‘uneasiness’ among Zambian authorities in relation to the country welcoming and hosting Rwandan refugees in peace.

He has further urged ZAMBIANS no to the trust the said testimony.

In a telephone interview with S24,Rwanda Press attache’ to Zambia Abel Buhungu said

Zambia and Rwanda have continued to enjoy good bilateral relations.

Source: Tito Kalama/Spring 24 TV