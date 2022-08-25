If you’ve had a winning day at the casino, you’re probably looking forward to taking your winnings home. But if the casino delays or even prevents your withdrawal, it can be a huge disappointment—especially if you’ve waited for a long time. In this article, we’ll show you how to avoid casinos that delay withdrawals so that your winnings are safely in your bank account as quickly as possible.

Understand Why They Might Delay Your Withdrawal

A withdrawal delay is a practice where a casino will hold onto your winnings for a few days before releasing them to you. This means that if you’re trying to withdraw, the money might not be in your account for several days longer than expected.

Why would this happen? In some cases, it’s because the casino wants to check that no fraud has occurred and that the deposit was made by you.

You may also face a withdrawal delay when there’s simply too much money being withdrawn from their system at once—for example, if everyone wins big on one particular night and wants their money out as soon as possible.

Some casinos can also use this policy as leverage against players who want their money back—they’ll offer a ‘special bonus’ or other incentives if they delay the withdrawal process until after certain conditions are met (like playing through more of the bonus first).

Check Their License

You should check the licenses of the casino, payment processor and payment gateway before you deposit money.

The license of the casino. This ensures that their software meets certain regulatory standards and that they are complying with all laws.

The license of their payment processor. This ensures that their banking practices are up-to-date and in line with best practices in online gaming. While most fast withdrawal casinos have a banking partner in place, some do not use traditional banks at all – instead opting for offshore financial institutions that may be less reliable than what you’re used to seeing. It’s important to make sure this information is readily available, so you know where your money is going!

The license of their payment gateway (if applicable). Some casinos use third party gateways instead of having direct ties with payment processors. These gateways are responsible for handling transactions between your bank account and theirs (in other words, they act as go-betweens).

Look for Complaints

If you’re not sure what to look for when searching for complaints, here are some suggestions:

Search online. Many casinos have a website where they post information about themselves and their services. You can find these sites by simply searching on Google or Bing. On these pages, look for sections that talk about customer service or complaints.

Check the casino’s social media accounts. Most major casinos including Royal Vegas use social media as part of their marketing strategy, so it’s likely that they will have a Facebook page (or similar site) with information about how customers can reach them with questions or concerns about the company.

Avoid Casinos That Offer Too-Good-to-Be-True Deals

Casinos like to attract new players with good offers, but it can be hard to tell which deals are real and which ones are too-good-to-be-true. If you’re offered a bonus with your first deposit, make sure that you can actually withdraw it before accepting it. If not, the casino will just keep your money if they don’t want you around anymore.

Also, beware of casinos offering bonuses in the tens of thousands of dollars and asking for a 10x rollover requirement or other restrictions on their withdrawal amount. Unless they’re trying to scam you out of even more money by forcing higher bets than normal, these types of bonuses almost always require equal amounts deposited back into the account.

Never Make a Deposit Before You’ve Withdrawn Your Win

If you make a deposit before you’ve withdrawn your winnings, then you could lose both your deposit and the winnings that were supposed to come with it. Most casinos will not allow you to withdraw until they have received at least one payment from you.

So if this is the case, then what is happening is that the casino knows there may be a problem with the transaction and is waiting for their money before completing any withdrawals. If this happens to be true and your withdrawal gets delayed due to this reason, then it’s likely because of some sort of chargeback or payment dispute initiated by another party.

Don’t Let Casinos Get Away With Delaying Your Withdrawals

If a casino delays or refuses your withdrawal request, it’s important to know your rights. If a casino isn’t paying out on time, this could be either a simple mistake or an attempt to defraud customers and keep them playing longer to rake in profits. When this happens, you must file a complaint with the appropriate regulatory body so that other players won’t fall victim too!

Conclusion

There are many reasons why casinos delay withdrawals, and none of them are good. But if you understand what they’re doing and take steps to avoid these casinos, you can prevent these delays and make sure your winnings get sent to your account right away.