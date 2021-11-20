The Global Campaign for the Rwandan’s Human Rights is delighted to announce that it has produced a documentary entitled: WHEN THE DUTCH ORANGE BECAME DARK: How the Netherlands knowingly and actively empowered an oppressive regime in Rwanda.

In the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Netherlands counted among the fore front countries which responded to the international humanitarian calls to help Rwanda overcome an unprecedented post-catastrophe crisis. Like many other international players on the ground at that time, the Netherlands, through direct bilateral aid committed enormous resources to help Rwanda rise from its ashes. This was the period of implementation of the emergency assistance programmes.

Later the Dutch support was streamlined for the rehabilitation of the justice sector through institutional capacity building of the Rwandan Ministry of Justice. The capacity building framework covered both the training and overhead costs such as payment of salaries of the civil servants.

This documentary has investigated and uncovered how the Dutch support in building the justice institutions and law enforcement agencies in Rwanda for the past 20 years has created a powerful oppressing system disguised in justice tools.

This documentary also reveals unbelievable, shocking, and revolting facts in relation to the Dutch government shameful behavior when faced with the extradition requests from Rwanda and unbelievable facts about appalling legal process that those extradited are forced go through in the presence of indifferent eyes of Dutch officials.

The English version of this documentary will be broadcasted our YouTube Channel on Monday 22nd November 2021 at 19:00hrs in Amsterdam and Brussels. For more information, please contact us: [email protected]