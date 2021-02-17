One Year Later, No Justice For Kizito Mihigo

On the one-year anniversary of the death of popular gospel singer and peace activist, Kizito Mihigo, civil society organizations around the world are calling on the Rwandan authorities to allow an independent, impartial, and effective investigation into his death in custody.
Rwanda: Freedom of expression further undermined – one more victim too many.
Until two weeks ago, no one had heard of his name. In just less than two weeks, his video, which was very critical of the programs and the Rwandan government, broke all records in Rwanda and recorded more than 200,000 views. She is allover on all Rwandan social media and the international press is also starting to talk about her. This is a 42- year-old young woman, mother of 4 children; but a woman like no other and her name is: Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza.
It all started on January 31, 2021 with a post of her first video that lasted just over an hour. In this video, she criticizes very harshly President Paul Kagame and the Rwandan government; a field on which few Rwandans dare to venture fearing imprisonment, disappearance or even being killed.
Since the publication of her first video, Ms. Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza has been the object of attacks by some politicians in power in Rwanda, and the press close to the Kigali regime. But as if that were not enough, Ms. Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza says that she is not able to keep silent in the face of the injustices suffered by the Rwandan people. On February 16, 2021, she will broadcast another video, still in the Kinyarwanda language, but this time, more virulent than the first and calling on all Rwandans to march in protest towards the presidential village Urugwiro to claim their rights, she said.
Immediately after the broadcast of this video of February 16, 2021, the Rwandan police raided the home of Ms. Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza where she was brutally arrested and taken to the police.
Her arrest reminds us of that of a young Rwandan singer and artist Kizito Mihigo who was arrested the same period last year 2020 and who coincidentally his death in a police cell was reported on the exact same date on February 16, 2020, the same date on which Ms. Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza was arrested by the Rwandan police.
The Rwandan community, human rights organizations and the international community are worried that Ms. Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza will suffer the same fate as that of Kizito Mihigo, both survivors of the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis and curiously victims of the same regime that claims to have stopped the genocide and saved the survivors.
The trial of Paul Rusesabagina – the Real Story press conference 10:30 AM Eastern February 17
The Sham Trial of Paul Rusesabagina begins Wed. February 17 at 8:30 AM Kigali time; Family and Legal team present the truth at 10:30 AM Washington, D.CBy: Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation
Paul RusesabaginaWASHINGTON – Feb. 16, 2021 – PRLog — According to news reports, the trial of Paul Rusesabagina will begin tomorrow February 17 in Kigali at 8:30 AM local time. The family has not been notified so we are basing this on what we see in the media. https://www.newtimes.co.rw/news/mrcd-fln-trial-live-streamed
After the conclusion of the trial at 10:30 AM Eastern (Washington, D.C.) time, the family and attorneys will hold a zoom press conference to debrief on the days events and present the actual facts. To participate in the press conference please register below and a link will be sent to you. The press conference will also be streamed on Facebook @FreePaulRusesabagina
When: Feb 17, 2021 10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: The Trial of Paul Rusesabagina-The Real Story
The Rusesabagina defense team has filed three pre trial motions that the court should rule on before any other proceedings can take place. None of the motions have had any response to date. Documents below are available at https://hrrfoundation.com/resources-about-rwanda/
(1) Letter from Gatera to the Presiding Judge, 15 January 2021
(2) Motion re Fundamental Rights, 20 January 2021
(3) Second Motion re Fundamental Rights, 15 February 2021
Background: Paul Rusesabagina, an internationally renowned humanitarian who saved the lives of 1,268 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has regularly criticized human rights violations and a lack of democracy in Rwanda, while working for an internationally sanctioned truth and reconciliation process and sustainable peace in the Great Lakes Region of Africa. He was kidnapped by the government of Rwanda on August 27 and taken to Kigali, where he is currently held in prison. Rwandan President Kagame is a dictator who does not tolerate dissent, who slanders and intimidates critics of his government, including calling them “terrorists,” and who has a long record of imprisoning and even killing those he considers to be critics or political opponents.
Support for Idamange
Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne popularly known as Idamange is a Rwandan woman and a mother of four. In recent times, she has been vocal about human rights abuses by the Rwandan government using her youtube channel. Her message reasonated well with the people but the government took exception to it. The government responded by insulting, threatening, and harrassing her. When she refused to back down from her message, they kidnapped her minor son on Wednesday February 10, 2021. This did not deter her.
On February 15, 2021; she launched an appeal via YouTube for help. She stated that Rwandan authorities had tried to bribe her into silence. When they failed, they threatened her. Soon after the video was released, she was arrested by Rwanda security forces as a countermeasure to her recent activities on social media on injustices committed in Rwanda.
This mother of four sacrificed her freedom and life to deliver a message of freedom and hope for all Rwandans. She sacrificed her family, and now the dictatorial regime in Rwanda is depriving four children of the love, protection and attention of their mother.
This appeal is to request that you make a financial donation to support Idamange. Among her needs include lawyer fees for her legal battle. As a mother of four, her loved ones will also need our support to go through this difficult time.
Where is Bahati Innocent ? Enforced disappearances in Rwanda.
Bahati is a poet and a free thinker who tells the truth about the reality in Rwanda and exposes several issues that the Rwandan government doesn’t want the population to speak out about. Things like poverty, hunger, broken education system, non-existing reconciliation and human rights abuses.
He has gone missing since the Sunday February 7th 2021. We all know by now that Enforced disappearances are sadly a norm in Rwanda and many Rwandans are being targeted by the government for speaking out against injustice.
During The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) IN Geneva on 25th of January 2021 , the Rwandan government was asked by several countries to end human rights violations towards its citizens.
As Rwandans, we are also asking the Rwandan government to make sure Bahati returns home safely because being an artist and having freedom of speech should not be considered as a crime. On the contrary this poet like Bahati is an asset and a treasure to the country.
We are also asking all Rwandan artists and other people to speak up and ask for Bahati’s return. We have already lost Kizito Mihigo, lets make sure nothing happens to Bahati Innocent.
Improving children’s futures by tackling parasitic worms
Warren Lancaster, Programs Consultant, the END Fund
In these unprecedented times, parents and children have become quite familiar with the sudden reality of not being able to go to school or interact with their teachers. Furthermore, there are growing concerns that children are falling behind in their learning and a cadre of children may never catch up. For so many children in rural and marginalized communities in Africa, inconsistent schooling has a negative effect on their future.
Education is a driver of social mobility. Even though parents in Europe and North America are now experiencing children not in school, this phenomenon is a reality for so many families in Africa. The desire of every parent is for their children to be healthy, to mentally thrive, and eventually support their families as adults. Children have their own ambitious and achievable goals that they want to pursue, and it is critical that they are set up for success. One of the most cost-effective ways of helping both parents and children realize their ambitions is ending the burden of parasitic worm infections for these young men and women. Research has shown that ending these diseases can increase a child’s school attendance, which allows them to have better opportunities in the long term and significantly earn more.
In recognition of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2030 NTD Road Map, we reflect back on the fight against intestinal worms, which affect more than 1.5 billion people globally. School aged children are the most predominantly affected in Africa. Students that are affected by intestinal worms fall behind in their basic education. Even if children burdened by intestinal worms are able to attend school, they often feel lethargic and are unable to master key competencies.
In our efforts to create a more fair and equitable world, the END Fund – the only private philanthropic initiative aimed at ending the five most prevalent NTDs – supports mass drug administration campaigns to treat and prevent infection from parasitic worms. During these campaigns, children take a safe and effective medication which gets rid of existing parasitic infections. Reaching these children involves a collaborative cross-sector approach that leverages on pharmaceutical companies donating medications through the World Health Organization. Public health organizations like the END Fund are able to channel these generous donations and work alongside ministries of health, ministries of education, and other local implementing partners to reach children in schools for as little as $0.50 cents per child per year. This extraordinarily low cost intervention has been highlighted by the World Health Organization, US Government, UK Government as well as philanthropists, as being a ‘best buy in public health’ because of the huge health, educational, and economic benefits.
For more than ten years, the END Fund has worked with the Government of Rwanda on nationwide deworming of children. At the beginning, our joint aim was to regularly treat all school children. Once this was successfully in place, we set our goals higher to eliminate these diseases so that children would not miss school because of sickness. More recently, we are partnering with the government to not only eliminate any parasitic infections in children, but also in adults. There are many countries in Africa where we want to achieve the same result. We are currently working in more than 25 countries. In 2019 alone, we worked with local implementing partners to deliver more than 196 million treatments. Although there is still a long way to go, our work in Rwanda shows that it can be done. Years ago, it was a fairly bold endeavor to scale up nationwide deworming of children, and reaching the point of complete elimination was still a distant ambition. Today, thanks to the commitments of the Rwandan government, pharmaceutical companies, global philanthropists, and the private sector, that goal is within sight.
When we asked school teachers in Rwanda about their students’ experience with deworming, they enthusiastically alluded to higher school attendance records, more focused attention, and much more energy at school. In Western Kenya, a Harvard research study of schools revealed that treating parasite infections by mass drug administration programs can improve school attendance by 25%. The same study showed that over time, NTD treatments can also increase an adult’s earning potential by 20%.
To demonstrate the economic impact of such a low cost health program at a national scale, we recently commissioned research by the Economist Intelligence Unit to estimate the long term economic benefit to Rwanda if the goal of eliminating sickness from worms was achieved. Their assessment indicates that the economic benefit of ending parasitic worms in Rwanda is over $400 million USD. Rwanda is on the verge of reaching this goal and so the benefit is very tangible for several communities.
Deworming medication can be administered not only by community health workers and teachers, but also by mothers. In our pursuit to see an end to worm infections, we invite you to join us in ending the neglect so that children can attend and enjoy school, and eventually become great leaders. Take action by visiting our website at www.end.org
Denying the genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda is a concern to us all.
By Jean Paul Ndindamahina
The genocide against Tutsis that was perpetrated in and around Rwandan cities and towns, villages, hills by hills is not a hidden agenda that one would simply deny. The genocide against Tutsis took the lives of thousands innocent human beings mostly Tutsi men, women, young and old. However, most Rwandans especially young people face a dangerous situation where the truth of what happened and why continue to be a classified top secret. This makes protecting the truth from deniers becomes harder because what happened in 1994 in Rwanda has double school of thoughts that are hardly challenged which makes the genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda being contestable.
The truth against the genocide against Tutsis cannot be effectively protected when there is a still unexplained dark side attached to it and this prevents serving justice for Rwandan genocide victims as a goodwill and the best effort to prevent the genocide from occurring again. The Rwandan government and those genocide umbrella organisations instead of championing for the incontestable truth about the genocide against Tutsis that can be educated to everybody, they are busy seeding the hatred and divisions among Rwandans thus deepening the suffering of Rwanda genocide survivors and endangering an ongoing reconciliation and peace among Rwandan ethnic. These politicians are instead planning the flag of their national political party, using the genocide laws to tarnish the image of opposition as a fear-mongering political tool that willfully sow the seed of hate.
Those who attempt to seek the truth from that dark side of genocide are easily depicted to be genocide deniers, a crime that those who are wrongly convicted face not less than 25 years in jail. Sadly, as the hate seeded by the government and these so-called genocide umbrella organisations, genocide survivors continue to be targeted, dehumanized, refused justice and recognition on Rwandan soil and justice towards this heinous crime inside Rwanda is a total shame.
For those Rwandans majority of whom are Rwandan genocide survivors who are seeking the truth of what happened and why and motives of what led to the event of the genocide against Tutsis, they are passionary perceived as genocide deniers by these powerful government machines and government backed media that is busy sowing the seeds of hate among Rwandans. However, knowing the incontestable truth of the genocide against Tutsis is our last effort as Rwandans to detect the emergence of genocide and acts that may lead to other human atrocities.
It is a dangerous situation because those who would champion for justice towards genocide victims hold prominent public roles and this makes fighting impunity becoming much harder for those who attempt to do so and reconciliation between both ethnic Hutus and Tutsis seemingly becoming unachievable milestone. The persistence of a cult of personality accorded to some war criminals and genocide perpetrators only promote political rhetoric that aims to deny the magnitude and motives of Rwandan genocide against Tutsis and Rwandans are forced to only accept one single sided narrative as told by those who hold prominent public roles in the current Rwandan government and offices. These people continue to seed lies in their aim to continue confusing genocide survivors which makes them easily protect their public roles and political interests. These lies backed by political and personal interests makes justice and reconciliation in Rwanda become an impossible task.
We would be wrong to think or believe that even those who were fighting against the dictorial nepotistic regime of MRND did not play a role in the genocide against Tutsis. One of Rwanda’s prominent individual who hold a Rwanda senate office and who was part of the struggle against MRND government made it crystal clear that their men were part of Interahamwe militia. However, the true inquiry regarding this account of truth has been criminalized by the current Rwandan government which continues to obstacle incontestable truth of genocide against Tutsis and consequently justice and reconciliation.
It is this contestable truth of genocide against Tutsis that continues to deny justice towards Rwanda genocide victims. Despite having set up the international criminal tribunal of Rwanda in Arusha, some countries are reluctant to depot genocide perpetrators to Rwanda to face justice. For instance, UK has refused to deport some people who are accused by Rwandan government to have participated in the genocide. Many countries around the globe are reluctant to stop and punish the Rwandan genocide deniers because the confusion of what happened in 1994 in Rwanda remains a mystery. The lack of uncontested truth is causing a delay in justice as many perpetrators including those who currently hold Rwandan public offices are yet to be brought to justice.
The genocide denial is not as concern for now as knowing the truth of what happened and why, is a priority for us to be able to protect that truth. Unfortunately, we do not have a needed truth as a strong base to fight against genocide denial as that truth remains a hidden secret. And the same truth is criminalized in Rwanda as those who try to dig it deeper are found on the wrong side of the Rwandan law of the genocide ideology. Therefore, the current Rwandan genocide ideology only is implemented to protect perpetrators and its role is to seed discord and mistrust among Rwandans which increases the chance of witnessing another conflict among Rwandan ethnics if nothing is done to rectify how Rwandan genocide history is handled.
The best first step forward to minimise the denial of genocide against Tutsis is to allow the truth to be told. This is a long-standing request by majority Rwandans. However, the Rwanda government has instead chosen to brutally force people to accept its own narratives without a challenge and those who do attempt to challenge the government’s own narratives are maliciously labelled genocide deniers by government backed media and those so-called genocide umbrella organisations.
Despite the lies and lack of incontestable truth around the genocide against Tutsis, Rwandan should continue to believe in international Remembrance Day of the genocide against Tutsis as endorsed by United Nations which is set on 15 April each year to show their commitment towards justice and truth while acknowledging the human dignity of the victims and survivors of the genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda. However, this is not enough to bring the dark history into the spotlight.
Genocide denial remains a huge concern to every Rwandan because the victims it continues to create. Therefore, in our best effort to prevent genocide from taking place on Rwandan soil or anywhere else in the world, we must all unite as we seek the truth of what really happened and press international community to bring all genocide perpetrators to the justice including those who hold prominent roles in the current Rwandan government. Therefore, establishing the truth precedes establishing laws against denial and the truth is our hope to have a lasting impact against genocide against Tutsis denial.
Jean Paul Ndindamahina, is a British-Rwandan, currently reading a doctorate in social science at Solent University focusing on generational culture inclusion as a management mechanism through culture engagement in the organisation technological development effort.