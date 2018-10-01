For Journalists, the new Rwandan Penal Code is a highways towards the prison, articles 233 and 236 seem to have been put in place to limit the freedom of expression and protect the authorities against all critics and accountability.

Article 233: Humiliation of national authorities and persons in charge of public service

Any person who, verbally, by gestures or threats, in writings or cartoons, humiliates a member of Parliament when exercising his/her mandate, a member of the Cabinet, security officers or any other person in charge of a public service in the performance or in connection with the performance of his/her duties, commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one (1) year and less than two (2) years and a fine of not less than five hundred thousand Rwandan francs (FRW 500,000) and not more than one million(FRW 1,000,000) Rwandan francs.