Rwanda and Kagame’s Silencing Of Political Opponents

In this special segment of “By Any Means Necessary” we’re joined by Claude Gatebuke, a Rwandan Genocide and War survivor and the Executive director of the African Great Lakes Action Network and Dr. Susan Thomson, associate professor of peace and conflict studies at Colgate Universityto talk about the jailing of Rwandan opposition figure Diane Rwigara, Rwandan President Paul Kagame stronghold on the country, the financial and military support given to Rwanda from the US government and efforts to spur grassroots movements across the country.

