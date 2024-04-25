Hunger Strike by Rwandan Prison Guards: Claims of Unjust Detention

In Rwamagana, Eastern Province, Rwanda, numerous prison guards and their supervisors have initiated a hunger strike, a protest they claim against unjust detainment for approximately five months. This protest began last Friday at a facility responsible for the conduct oversight of prison personnel in Rwamagana, Eastern Rwanda. The striking individuals, some of whom have been implicated in a previous case involving allegations of torture at Nyakiriba Prison, Rubavu District, assert that they are unaware of the specific reasons behind their incarceration.

These details were first reported in March by Voice of America (VOA), citing several employees from the Rwandan prison authority. Since the onset of the strike, there have been daily efforts made by their non-incarcerated colleagues to seek aid through phone calls to external supporters, pleading for assistance and intervention.

VOA’s inquiries revealed that these detentions might be linked to alleged “special relationships” with inmates, though specific details remain unclear. Thérèze Kubwimana, a spokesperson for the Rwandan prison authority, denied these allegations. However, a family member from Rwamagana, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed to VOA that her husband, a prison guard, is among those detained. She last saw him at the beginning of December last year.

The recent developments have intensified tensions within the Rwandan prison system, raising concerns about the morale and general atmosphere among the staff. The situation escalated last Sunday when the Chief of Police for Eastern Province addressed the incarcerated personnel following the emergence of their hunger strike. Despite official denials of the protest from the prison authority’s spokesperson, our sources confirm the ongoing strike.

As of this report’s preparation, Voice of America understands that Rose Muhisoni, the Deputy Director of Rwanda’s Prison Service, has visited Rwamagana after learning about the protest. The number of participants in the hunger strike has reached approximately 135, encompassing prison guards from various facilities across Rwanda and their leaders, all unified in their demand to present their grievances directly to the head of the Rwandan prison system.

Additionally, our sources disclosed a distressing incident involving Chantal Ugukunda, a pregnant prison guard involved in the strike, who suffered a miscarriage due to alleged medical neglect aimed at keeping the strike out of public awareness. She is reportedly now receiving medical care.

This ongoing protest underscores significant issues within the Rwandan prison system and poses critical questions about the management and treatment of prison personnel under the current administration.