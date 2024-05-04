Ongoing Conflict in Eastern DRC Escalates, Threatening Minova and Surrounding Areas

As the vulnerability of Goma becomes increasingly apparent, the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is rapidly deteriorating. Since yesterday, the region has witnessed intensified clashes as the M23-Rwanda coalition confronts the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and their allies. This conflict has now edged closer to Bitonga, a strategic village overlooking the towns of Minova in South Kivu and Bweremana in North Kivu.

Early this morning, sources reported that the FARDC and Burundian forces have withdrawn to Minova and Bweremana in an attempt to fortify these locations. This strategic retreat has left Bitonga vulnerable, potentially falling under rebel control at any moment. Local resistance appears too weak to hold the village indefinitely, a civil society member disclosed.

The fall of Bitonga could lead to the subsequent capture of Minova and Bweremana, placing Goma in an even more precarious position and demoralizing both the population and the few remaining patriotic defenders.

By 11:25 AM today, it was confirmed that Bitonga, which not only overlooks Minova and Bweremana but also provides easy access to Kalungu in South Kivu, has fallen under the control of the M23 and the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF). Furthermore, two bombs were dropped on Bweremana around 4:00 PM this Saturday near the local chiefdom office by forces positioned on Ndumba Hill, an area occupied by M23 and RDF. Fortunately, no casualties or material damage was reported.

Amid these developments, residents have been fleeing Bweremana since last evening, heading towards Minova. Sources now believe Bweremana could soon be overtaken by the rebels if robust action is not taken by FARDC and its allies.

In a stern response to the situation, the Military Governor of North Kivu, Major General Peter Chirimwami, has labeled the bombing of displaced persons’ camps in Goma as a war crime against humanity. The attack, which occurred early Friday morning on May 3, 2024, resulted in 14 fatalities and 35 injuries.

The United States has strongly condemned the assault led by the Rwandan Defence Forces and the M23 on the Mugunga displacement camp in eastern DRC. Following this deadly attack, President Tshisekedi assured the Congolese community in Belgium, “I guarantee we will win this fight at any cost.”

The Congo River Alliance (M23) issued an official statement on May 4, 2024, denouncing the crimes committed in the Mugunga camp in Goma. They hold President Felix Tshisekedi personally accountable for these heinous acts. The M23 also announced logistical measures to facilitate the safe return of displaced citizens to their traditional living areas, now secured by the M23 and Rwandan forces.