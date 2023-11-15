Kagame’s potential source of cash vanished after the Supreme Court ruled that the UK scheme to deport migrants to Rwanda was unlawful

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame’s potential income stream just vanished after the highest court rejected the UK government’s scheme to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. This happened two days after Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary. Five Supreme Court judges unanimously maintained that Kagame’s Rwanda is no place for asylum seekers. The deported refugees faced a real risk of being sent back to their country of origin to face persecution.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party agreed. He called the Rwandan scheme a ‘ridiculous, pathetic spectacle.’ Starmer asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to apologize for the “most ridiculous pathetic spectacle of all” and to “go back to the drawing board and start from scratch.”

Not all is lost to the Rwandan Ironman, however. No doubt, Kagame already received some of the £140 million that the UK was to pay him for the scheme. Obviously, the UK can’t get back the money. Stay tuned.