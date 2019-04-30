Kagame Has Put Himbara On Wanted List For Fighting With A Pen.

What An Insult To The Real Revolutionary, Sankara, Who Is On Same List. We Pray For Sankara, Who Apparently Was Seized By The Regime.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has put me on a wanted list, as announced by his foreign minister on April 30, 2019. Pro-government press, The New Times, Igihe and KT Press have also confirmed this. This list puzzles me. How does a coward like me who fights with a pen and a computer mouse be on the same list as a Rwandan brave like Callixte ’Sankara’ Nsabimana? Nsabimana and his group stormed Nyungwe to fight for what they believe in — namely, they could not wait for 2035 when Kagame will supposedly leave power after holding power since 1994. Assuming that he leaves in 2035, Kagame will have held power for 41 years. Callixte ’Sankara’ Nsabimana did not want that to happen. With his comrades, he took up arms. Evidently, the regime has arrested him. We pray for Callixte ’Sankara’ Nsabimana. As for placing Himbara on the same wanted list with Callixte ’Sankara’ Nsabimana, that is an insult to Callixte ’Sankara’ Nsabimana. Himbara is no revolutionary. He is a cowardly armchair human rights activist who only fights with a pen in the comfort and safety of Toronto, Canada.

Dear Sankara, remember the words of Shakespeare: “A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant taste of death but once.” Your jailer, Kagame, dies a thousand times every day.