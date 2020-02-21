After Assassination of Kizito Mihigo in Rwanda, there are worries for Fred Barafinda

Popular gospel musician Kizito Mihigo was murdered in Rwanda this past weekend after 4 days in the custody or Rwanda’s authorities. Another popular Rwandan Fred Barafinda was taken into custody days before Kizito Mihigo. Authorities took him to a mental health institution and has not been heard from for over a week.
Claude Gatebuke Twitter @shinani1
Link to Kizito Mihigo song:
AMAHORIWACU CAMPAIGN
►SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/amahoriwacu
►WEBSITE: https://www.amahoriwacu.org
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/amahoriwacu2017
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peaceathome
►INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/amahoriwacu
►EMAIL: info@amahoriwacu.org
Loading...