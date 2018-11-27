All Rwandan Public Servants Ordered To Follow Kagame On Twitter

By David Himbara

General Kagame keeps tightening his control over all aspects of Rwandan life ever so tight. He just ordered all public servants to follow him on Twitter. This is totalitarianism, defined as a mode of government which exercises “an extremely high degree of control over public and private life.” Put in another way, totalitarianism is the most extreme and complete form of authoritarianism. Political power in totalitarian states lies in the hands of a single dictator who uses any means to control citizens through mass surveillance and state terror. The order to follow Kagame on Twitter brings totalitarianism in Rwanda to a whole new level.

Rwandan public servants ordered to follow Kagame on Twitter

Rwandan public servants, including at all local levels have been given a week to start following Kagame on Twitter. Here is one such order.

The English translation of the above order is as follows: