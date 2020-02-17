PRESS RELEASE

The Global Campaign for Human Rights condemns in the strongest terms possible the assassination of Kizito Mihigo by the Rwandan Security Services on Sunday 16th February 2020.

We condemn the attempt by the Police to mislead the Rwandan public and international media by announcing that Kizito committed suicide in and that his body was discovered on the morning of 17th February 2020.

Kizito was in fact killed after intense questioning and extreme torture by a group of policemen coordinated and commanded by Brig Gen Dan Munyuza.

Kizito Mihigo was a famous gospel singer who actively promoted peace and reconciliation through his art. His songs and talks carried strong messages of Christian values, particularly the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in order to re-build a cohesive, peaceful, harmonious and sustainable society in Rwanda.

He was arrested on 13th February allegedly trying to free Rwanda going towards Burundi.

The murder of Kizito follows many other staged and arranged assassinations of human rights activists, political activists and journalists in the last 25 years.

We request the Rwandan security services to immediately cease the harassment and assassinations of all those that criticise the Rwandan government’s policies and actions.

We will continue to fight for justice for all victims that have been killed and continue to promote their cause that has cost them their lives – advocating for peace, justice, democracy and reconciliation.

London 17th February 2020.

Email: info@rwandansrights.org