Biggest Slot Jackpots In The 20th and 21st Century

All gamblers would love to win a jackpot, whether it’s the lottery or slots, you have to be in it to win it. It is not just gamblers that crave the freedom life-changing amounts of cash bring, we all do, as financial security is something we all crave. The media likes to portray the lottery as the only form of gambling that can make you rich. However, since the introduction of jackpot slots from DiamondJackpots, lucky individuals have found themselves becoming wealthy whilst playing the games they love. Not only have they found themselves winning huge sums of cash, but they have also done this, doing something far more enjoyable than picking some random numbers.

Different Jackpots

There are many slots with jackpots attached to them. There are mini jackpots, minor, major and grand jackpots. The huge jackpots, such as the progressive jackpots are very hard to hit and can be as rare as a lotto win. Some jackpots increase with your staking and others are fixed. Jackpots can fall at any time and even the progressive ones do not have to reach six figures before they are claimed. Many slots carry multiple jackpots that can range from a few pounds to a few thousand. A new craze introduced by Playtech is the Fire Blaze Jackpot slots. These tend to have much smaller rewards that are easier to win. Other easier jackpots to win are the must drop jackpots.

How To Win A Jackpot

Jackpots can be triggered randomly or be part of a bonus round. Other slots involve you picking and matching symbols to bag yourself a small or large jackpot prize. There are a growing number of slots that can make players instant millionaires. One of the most famous jackpot slots is Mega Moolah. This, along with other slots carry some of the largest jackpots ever seen that run into the millions. This is what makes a standard game like Mega Moolah stand out from the crowd. It also holds the record for the biggest ever payout of an online slot. In 2015 the jackpot hit £13.2 million and was won by UK citizen Jon Heywood.

Mega Jackpot Slots

Las Vegas may be the home of gambling but it also houses the state operated Megabucks slots. Up to 700 of these machines are linked together and help to create huge progressive jackpots. One lucky punter has won the jackpot two times. In 1989 Elmer Sherwin won $4.6 million and then again in 2005 he ended up bagging $21.1 million. The jackpot on this game has even gone higher and been won when it stood at $39.7 million back in 2003. A popular NetEnt slot that carries huge jackpots is the Hall Of Gods slot. In 2017 a punter from Norway won it when it stood at € 7.4 million. Nobody expects to become a millionaire, or even rich, by doing something they love, but next time you give a jackpot slot a spin, you could end up as the next big jackpot winner.