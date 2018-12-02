By David Himbara

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe is expected to break ground for the new parliament — courtesy of China’s foreign aid.

The Office of Rwanda’s prime minister that will house other government ministries is near completion — courtesy of China’s foreign aid.

China already built Rwanda’s foreign affairs ministry. The building of the headquarters of Economic Community of West African States is advancing— courtesy of China’s foreign aid.

The African Union inaugurated its US$200 million headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in 2012 — courtesy of China’s foreign aid. Building parliament or government offices with foreign aid? Complete this story.