Could the next Nobel be an African?

One rising star is trying to line up for the next Nobel contest and

there are reasons to believe it would be well deserved.

Dr Samuel Mathey has devoted his recent life and continue to change the

lives of thousands and soon millions of young African and women across

Africa , addressing the issues of thousands dying in the mediterranean

through illegal immigration, crime and extreme poverty.

He forged the EZC concept, start your company with ZERO capital.

Indeed, access to capital has been one of the key constraint for

entrepreneurial ventures in Africa.

His solution to those millions dying or joining crime or enlisting

terror groups is CREATE WEALTH BY COUNTING ONLY ONE PERSON: YOURSELF…

The motto for EZC is « transforming African youth and women into world

class entrepreneurs servicing Africa, the world, and advancing humanity»

The brilliant African studied in the US and gained a Ph.D. in economics

in addition to an MBA. He taught at various universities and business

schools in Europe, return to Africa in 2014 and decided to devote his

life to turning around the continent’s current fate with no support than

his own savings.

His EZC program are now available in French, English, Portuguese ,

Arabic and few African dialects as he has been working to reach out

Islamic youth as well with the motto, « transforming Islamic youth into

world class entrepreneurs servicing the world, and advancing humanity »

One additional wonder is her concept of ethical entrepreneurship where

he elaborated 12 values that EZC entrepreneurs should hold onto and

include anti-corruption, integrity, gender balance…

TO CONTACT: Dr Mathey kmathey69@gmail.com