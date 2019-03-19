FLN advises all citizens to remain calm and avoid night movements especially in the militarised zones.

PRESS RELEASE No.2019/03/19

The National Liberation Front (FLN) informs all Rwandans as well as International Community of the following:

From Friday, the 15th of March 2019, our forces are in full control of the Northern regions of Nyungwe forest specifically around areas bordering Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru sectors.

Saturday, the 16th of March 2019 at night, we have overpowered the RDF marines’ forces in lake Kivu and managed to progress.

On Sunday, the 17th of March 2019, our forces have once again successfully carried out a military operation in the southwest region of Nyungwe forest in which they defeated members of Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) in Karambi and entry to Nyungwe Forest military bases in Nyamasheke District.

Up to now, we are effectively controlling the Southwest and northern borders of Nyungwe forest and we advise all citizens residing in and along those sectors to remain calm and avoid night movements especially in the militarised zones.

The FLN reiterates its call to all Rwandans, to continue their support in the struggle against tyranny and dictatorship of General Paul Kagame and his RPF regime.

Done at Nyabimata, March 19th, 2019

Maj. Callixte N. SANKARA

FLN Spokesperson

http://www.mrcd-ubumwe.org

Twitter @MUbumwe

Email: contact@mrcd-ubumwe.org