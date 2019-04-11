GENOCIDE REMEMBRANCE AND STEPS TO HEALING A NATION AND THE GREAT LAKES REGION.

PRESS RELEASE

The Rwanda Truth Commission informs the public that we are organizing, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi-Community, a unity action in remembrance of all those who died during the genocide against the Tutsi and the one, hitherto denied, against the Hutu in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This will be an opportunity for an open debate on steps to healing a nation and the great lakes region.



Venue and date: Brussels on April 13, 2019 from 11:00 to 17:00.

The event is open for everyone.



Done at Brussels on April 11th , 2019.



Executive Committee

Jonathan MUSONERA (Chairperson.)

Board of Trustees

Dr. Nkiko NSENGIMANA (Chair)