Italy: what to expect from AS Roma’s season?

After three league days, AS Roma have finally managed to secure their first victory of the season against Udinese Calcio. Thanks to Pedro, one of her new recruits, the wolf may have started their season after a disastrous start. However, the vagueness around the new Roman project is still thick. We could therefore fear another relapse of the team led by Paulo Fonseca. What is the real level of this team? What should we really expect from this Roma?

New missed start

After a complicated season which saw them finishing in a qualifying place for the Europa League, the wolf changes owners. After 8 years at the club, James Pallotta cedes his team to another of his compatriots. This is Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, chairman of the Friedkin Group. For a sum of 591 million, the wolf therefore changes hands and above all offering herself new means. In the long run, the Roman tifosi hope to compete with Juventus again. Unfortunately, this new cycle will start strangely. Indeed, AS Roma, in their first game of the season, faces Hellas Verona. After a sad draw, the wolf loses on the green carpet. The reason ? Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara has been added to List B, the list of players under 23. The problem is, the Guinea international celebrated his 23rd birthday on July 17, 2020, so he should have been put on the first team roster. An administrative error which therefore led to the loss of the hard-earned point.

However, this false start should not abstract the fact that EdinDzeko’s partners have the resources to bounce back.

Smart recruitment

During the mercato, AS Roma were rather wise like the visitors to Draftkings. The Romans preferred to attempt blows than to carry out pompous recruitments. Thus, the wolf has recruited for free the world champion and Spanish European champion Pedro Rodriguez. Arrived free from Chelsea, the Catalan winger has a very good experience at the very top level. He will therefore be able to properly help his team return to the top of Serie A. He has already been decisive by giving his team the victory against Udinese. Nonetheless, the biggest cost realized by the Roman rulers is undoubtedly the final signing of Armenian striker HenrikhMkhitaryan. After a slow start, the winger has made a name for himself and will definitely want to confirm for his second season in the Eternal City.

Roma were also able to keep EdinDzeko. Very much courted, the Bosnian center forward has remained giallorossi and will be able to accompany his two attacking cronies. They will thus form a trio of thirty who have known the high level. In defense, the Romans saw the arrival of promising Albanian defender MarashKumbulla. They were also able to have the final signing of Chris Smalling from Manchester United. All these new arrivals associated with quality players such as Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini or NicoloZaniolo should offer us a team capable of fighting for a qualifying place in the Champions League.